School year group at north-east academy to be taught from home following Covid-19 case

All pupils in a school year at a north-east academy will be taught from home until January after a case of Covid-19 was detected.

Test and Protect have contacted some parents at Banff Academy in relation to the detected case.

In an online statement the school said the affected pupils “are not to attend Banff Academy on Monday, December 14 and not to return until Tuesday, January 5.

“Learning will be available on Teams and pupils are asked to join their squad online at 0850 every morning.”

The headteacher has emailed parents and has urged them to follow the guidance.