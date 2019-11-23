Aberdeen school tops education tables

An Aberdeen school has won a prestigious accolade.

St Margaret’s School for Girls has been named the Sunday Times Scottish Independent Secondary School of the Year.

It has outperformed its rivals to become the highest achieving private school at Higher and Advanced Higher level.

Anna Tomlinson, head teacher of the school, said: “It’s about individuals doing as well as they can and us finding out the best way to support them to do that.

“We have a super team of staff here who are really dedicated.”