North-east school soldiers on to record war memories

A north-east school hopes to preserve the history of the First World War as part of a new project.

Mackie Academy is due to hold a collection event for the Lest We Forget project.

The initiative, a joint venture between Oxford University and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, is aiming to create an online database of artefacts from World War One.

People will be able to attend the collection events, have any items either scanned or photographed by Mearns Camera Club, and tell volunteer researchers about the history behind the item, before it is preserved in the searchable website.

Staff and pupils at Mackie Academy, led by faculty head for social subjects Karen McClymont, will hold one of the events in the school next Saturday.

Karen said: “People from the community have the chance to bring in artefacts, like diaries or medals, or anything else from local soldiers. They can bring them in to the school and some of our pupils will speak to them and write a story about the soldier – who they are, what regiment they were in and that will be put online.”

Advanced higher and higher history pupils from the school will be doing the interviews with participants.

Karen said the pupils had already studied the First World War in their courses, as well as visiting the Gordon Highlanders Museum to learn more about the conflict.

She said: “It’s something they’ve studied a lot, and I think it’s something that will benefit the ones going on to study history at university – especially when it comes to learning more about the stories of local soldiers.”

Jay Stephen, 17, an advanced higher pupil who will be helping out at the event, said: “I have a fondness for history, so I thought it was something I would find really interesting.”

Jay, who is looking to go on to study history at university, hopes he can preserve the history of Stonehaven soldiers through the project.

Rebecca Ricci, 17, who also studies the subject at advanced higher, said: “I have always been interested in history so I wanted to volunteer for the project as a way of being able to learn more about the local impact of the First World War.”

Rebecca hopes the project will give people a “better understanding” of what soldiers on the front lines went through.

She said: “I’m also really looking forward to being able to hear more about people’s stories and hearing more specific individual stories about what happened.

“I’m also really proud that I’ve volunteered for a project that’s being done all over the country.”

People who would like to participate can visit Mackie Academy between 10am and noon.