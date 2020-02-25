North-east school bans parents driving on campus after near-misses

Parents of pupils at a north-east secondary school have been banned from driving on to the premises.

Bosses at Fraserburgh Academy have been forced to act after reports of near-misses at the Dennyduff Road facility.

Council chiefs said the main driveway up to the school was being used as an “unofficial drop-off” with people using bus bays to park.

The local authority asked parents and carers to only drop/pick up young people at Dennyduff Road and Alexandra Terrace.

Fraserburgh councillor Doreen Mair said the policy had been in place previously but had lapsed.

It was discussed by the parent council last month and it was agreed change was needed.

She said: “It is very much based on the safety of pupils – parents were coming into the campus and parking all over the place, obstructing the view from bus lanes and causing issues with the correct egress routes for pupils.

“Any pupil with any form of disability is exempt from this reinforcement of the long-standing policy and will continue to be picked up as appropriate to their needs.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the policy was now in place due to “growing concerns” about people using School Drive as an unofficial drop-off area.

Education Scotland has also revealed that funding from the Scottish Attainment Challenge, an initiative launched to tackle inequality at education facilities, had improved time keeping for pupils at the school.

Through the Late Gate scheme the school’s first bell rings at 8.36am, followed by a second bell at 8.40am for the start of registration. If any pupil arrives at the school after the second bell has chimed, they can only do so by entering the building through the main office – and signing in.

The late gate has been a success in encouraging learners to improve their time keeping with the number of pupils who are persistently late, three or more times each week, falling from 54 to six pupils.

Irene Sharp, head teacher at Fraserburgh Academy, said: “We are very proud with the way in which the Late Gate initiative has supported pupils, who were previously persistently late for school, to improve their timekeeping.

“We firmly believe in the importance of a positive start to the school day for all learners.”