School revamp would be ‘dream’ for Ugandan teacher

The headmaster of a Ugandan school at the centre of a north-east fundraising drive has said having improved facilities is a “dream” for him.

Kenneth Turyasingura heads up the Little Angels School in Kabale and hopes a fundraising campaign being led by two north-east groups to add two floors to the building is a success.

It has been supported by the African town’s Rotary Club and the organisation in Aberdeen and Deeside are hoping to help with an upgrade that would provide room for 60 children.

At the moment, children are living with a woman called Betty Muzanira, who was widowed in her 40s and decided to set up the school for poor children as well as the victims of HIV/AIDS.

The extra money will pay for important accommodation for children, as well as additional classrooms, proper toilets and a matron’s room.

Portlethen and District Rotary Club and have been working with Little Angels for the last 20 years and they have teamed up with the Aberdeen-based Budge Foundation for the project.

Mr Turyasingura said to have better facilities at the school has always been something he dreamed of.

He said: “To have properly-equipped dormitories with mosquito nets and toilets to keep the children safe is a dream I have always had.”

The two bodies hope to raise £25,000 by February so they can add the extra floors to the school.

Bill Budge set up the foundation with his wife Lorraine, and both were honorary members of the Portlethen and District Rotary Club.

He said they were “delighted” to be involved the project.

Mr Budge also paid tribute to the efforts of those working to improve the lives of pupils at the school.

He said: “The Budge Foundation is delighted to be working with Rotary constructing a building which will have such a positive effect on the welfare and education of the most disadvantaged children.

“The humanity being shown here by Kenneth and Betty is amazing. They are incredible individuals who show compassion without measure.”

A charity auction has also been launched as part of the fundraising effort for the school.

A week’s stay at a five-bedroom house in a picturesque part of France is one of the leading items up for grabs.

The 19th Century property, Bouzouls Logis del Castel, near Rodez, belongs to Rotarian Linda Franks.

It can comfortably sleep 10 people and the home stands in the middle of a 300ft “horseshoe canyon”.

It has a range of outdoor activities and also has a trampoline, pool table, flat screen TV and wifi included, as well as a wide terrace that could be used for alfresco dinners or barbecues.

Other items up for grabs include Ray Ban sunglasses and a day’s fishing on a private pond in Durris.

The auction, which will finish at the end of the month, is at aberdeensilentauction.co.uk