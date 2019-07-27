North-east school pupils’ art project explores Caribbean link

North-east schoolchildren have been remembering a local connection to slavery in the Caribbean.

Pupils from Finzean Primary designed and produced individual clay tiles which will be shown as part of an event to remember the old primary school was bought by the sale of enslaved people in Barbados.

The free workshop will be conducted by Hilary Duncan, a ceramicist, on Sunday August 12 as part of the Aye, It Wis Aabody heritage project to highlight Birse’s history.

The event, which takes place from 10am-4pm, is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Aberdeenshire Council.

As part of the day, there will be a display of the pupils’ work on the project and the early outcomes of research undertaken by a volunteer Birse heritage group.

It is hoped that some tiles will also form a panel to be displayed at a partner school in Kingston, Jamaica.

The free event will be held at the Old School Finzean, which was established in the 1730s with funds gifted by a former parish resident, Rev Gilbert Ramsay, who lived most of his life in the Caribbean and sold his slaves to purchase the school for the community.

The Old School is now in community ownership and was the subject of a recently completed feasibility study into its future as a multi-purpose community site.