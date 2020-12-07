School pupils raise funds funds for Aberdeen hospital with lockdown cookbook

North-east school pupils have raised money for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary through the creation of a cookbook.

Young people at St Fergus Primary School donated £770 for NHS Grampian staff at the intensive care unit in ARI after they came up with the idea following the school’s closure in March.

Many of the children found they enjoyed cooking and baking and engaged with learning based around this, from which the idea of a St Fergus Primary Lockdown Cookbook was born.

Recipes were provided by members of the community, as well as from others across Aberdeenshire including chief executive of Aberdeenshire Council Jim Savege, and the director of education and children’s services Lawrence Findlay.

Through the initiative, children learned life skills around cooking and baking, sharing what they’d made with family and neighbours.

Some of the home bakes were also donated to local charities.

A statement from the school said: “In years to come, this lockdown cookbook will be a historical reminder of how the children of St Fergus Primary used their time and talents to spread a little joy and raise the amazing sum of £770.00 for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.”