Aberdeen school pupils get active

Aberdeen school pupils have been putting on their running shoes to walk, jog, run and volunteer at their local Hazlehead Parkrun.

Children attending the area’s secondary school have been taking part along with staff and parents.

Parkruns are free weekly timed 5km runs which take place across the world on Saturday mornings.

Fiona McIver, home economics teacher at Hazlehead Academy, said: “Many of the pupils, parents and staff run the various Parkruns in Aberdeen so we thought it would be a good idea to encourage more to come along by doing a takeover on Saturday.

“As a school we promote getting involved in the local community and being active, so it was an ideal choice.”

Staff carried out timekeeping and barcode scanning roles while parents, pupils and other teachers took up the challenge of running the course.

Pupils also painted a mural for the side of a Parkrun container at the start of the course.