Plan for temporary dining area at Aberdeen school

An Aberdeen school has lodged plans to construct a temporary dining area in preparation for a major rebuilding project.

Robert Gordon’s College on Schoolhill has applied to Aberdeen City Council to build the 368-capacity marquee, which would house the school’s kitchen and dining facilities for up to a year.

A building warrant to carry out the work has been lodged with the local authority.

The temporary measure is necessary to allow the building which is currently used to be demolished.

Last year the school announced plans to knock down the block, which overlooks Blackfriars Street, as it is in poor structural condition and is “unsuitable for a modern, safe school environment”.

It would be replaced with a new six-storey sports facility.

The new building would require the construction of a new staircase, utility building and dining hall entrance, as well as the re-routing of existing services.

Michael Laird Architects, the firm commissioned by the school to design the new building, said in a statement: “We very much look forward to working with RGC and the design team to progress the proposals to create what will be a fantastic facility for the school and its pupils.”

It added the school had a “haphazard arrangement of buildings”.