North-east school opens food bank

A north-east school has opened a food larder at its community campus.

Mearns Academy has joined up with Community Learning and Development (CLD) to open the food bank, which is a place where “pupils, families and the community in need can discreetly ‘shop’ for free and acquire some basic needs”.

The school received donations from a range of organisations including CFine and the Co-op. They were also given supplies from school staff, parents and the public.

The larder is situated outside the library in the corridor and can be accessed during campus opening hours. Anyone is welcome to come in and help themselves to food.

Mearns Academy Community Campus will be closed tomorrow and Boxing Day.

It will reopen on Saturday from 10am until 2pm, and will remain open until December 31 when it will be closed. It will then open on January 3 from 7am until 10pm.