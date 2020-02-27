School Of Rock to set pulses racing as show heads to Aberdeen

An ear-popping, riff-scorching, all-conquering rock musical is heading to Aberdeen straight from the West End.

School Of Rock – The Musical will have its Scottish premiere at His Majesty’s Theatre from next March 1 to 6.

Theatre bosses expect the smash-hit show – based on the cult film starring Jack Black – to be one of the hottest tickets around when they go on sale in two weeks.

Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, and all the original songs from the movie, this high-octane smash promises to deliver face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance in equally awesome doses.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Jane Spiers said: “This is a really big show with bags of attitude and really great songs, 14 of which have been penned by Andrew Lloyd-Webber himself.

“We can’t wait to pledge allegiance to the band and we hope you can join us to stick it to the man at HMT next March.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The show follows Dewey Finn, a failed wannabe rock star who decides to earn some cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band – while he falls for the school’s uptight headmistress.

School Of Rock will be in Aberdeen as part of its first UK tour after four years in the West End.

It garnered five-star reviews and widespread critical acclaim, especially for the sensational performances by the production’s young actors who recreate the live band every night with roof-raising energy.

The show went on to win the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.

Its Broadway production recently concluded its run at the Winter Garden Theatre with a US national touring production continuing.

Casting for the UK tour is to be announced.

Tickets for the Aberdeen dates will go on sale to Friends of APA from Thursday March 12, and to the general public from Friday March 13.