School of magic to take place at Aberdeen Science Centre

A city science centre is to host some wizard school lessons for little magicians.

Children, aged two to five, will be able to learn how to make floating butterflies this weekend at special workshops hosted by Aberdeen Science Centre.

The centre’s next Little Explorer Days, on Saturday and Sunday, will be themed around illusions.

There will be drop-in activities throughout the weekend, including blooming paper flowers on the exhibition floor.

The Science of Magic show will also continue, unveiling the science behind the curtain.