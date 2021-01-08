School merger plans to go before north-east councillors

Updates on the merger of two north-east primary schools will go before councillors next week.

Aberdeenshire Council plans to merge Dales Park and Meethill primary schools in Peterhead and move them to part of the town’s new community campus.

A public consultation into the merger proposals is currently ongoing, and the local authority’s Buchan area committee will receive an update when it meets next week.

It is proposed learning at the existing schools be stopped in June 2025, with the move to the community campus to take effect in August of that year.

A report to the committee reads: “The community campus gives opportunity to include primary education, therefore this proposal is to merge both Dales Park and Meethill Schools into a single primary school at the new Peterhead Community Campus.

“The Kinmundy site is within the Dales Park School catchment area and is approximately one mile from both Dales Park and Meethill Schools.

“It will have minimal impact on travel time for pupils attending the new school who are currently transported by bus or by car.”

Meanwhile, a separate report will go before the committee on plans to relocate the Anna Ritchie School to within the new campus.

Council documents state: “The replacement Anna Ritchie School will be fully accessible and specially designed and equipped with modern solutions to meet specific needs and ensure that the best learning opportunity is afforded to every Anna Ritchie School pupil.

“It will be delivered using the accommodation model developed for St Andrew’s School at Inverurie Community Campus and will comprise of purpose-built accommodation designed to meet the learning and care needs of pupils with complex additional support needs.”

Public consultations on both items run until February 26.