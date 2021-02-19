School libraries in Aberdeen receive funding to address Covid challenges

Two schools in Aberdeen have received funding as part of a Scotland-wide package designed to help combat disruption caused by Covid-19 school closures.

Seaton Primary and Aberdeen Grammar School will receive £4,150 and £1,400 respectively.

The Scottish Government’s School Library Improvement Fund (SLIF), which was introduced in 2017 to support creative and innovative projects within the school library sector, is a grant scheme administered by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC).

The fund supports activities within school libraries that contribute to the delivery of key education priorities.

This year, funding awards have given priority to projects aimed at supporting school library service provision for pupils during the coronavirus lockdown and periods of home-schooling and remote learning.

Seaton Primary School secured the funding award for a project called ‘Seaton Reads’, which aims to reconnect the school community and encourage recreational reading by improving library resources.

The project includes the creation of a fully equipped news studio in which students can plan, edit and share library news across the school and wider community.

Aberdeen Grammar School will use the SLIF award for its project ‘Pupil Voices’.

Funding will be used to upskill pupils and staff to produce pupil-led podcasts for the school and local community.

The main objective is to improve pupil confidence and underline that their voices and ideas are valued.

School library services in 10 other local authorities also received funding for projects, with the overall amount awarded totalling more than £100,000.

John Swinney, Deputy First Minister, said: “This announcement is a reminder of the central role that school libraries can play in schools, and never more so than in current circumstances.

“The last year has brought to the fore the need for innovative approaches to supporting pupil engagement, digital literacy and health and wellbeing.”

Pamela Tulloch, chief executive at SLIC, added: “During the Covid-19 lockdown, school libraries have continued to support pupils and schools with the delivery of the curriculum.

“There are fantastic examples of school librarians and library staff developing new ways to engage pupils during periods of home-based learning.

“We know it has added immense pressure in the last year, so it is great to be able to support them in delivering creative solutions to help re-engage pupils, whilst also developing their collaborative working, literacy and digital skills.

“In the last four years we have funded numerous projects across Scotland, which have had a significant positive impact for library services and young people across Scotland, and we’ve been really impressed by the creativity displayed in this year’s applications.

“The importance of school library services cannot be underestimated and inspiring projects like those we’ve just funded are needed now more than ever.”