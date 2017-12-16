School leaders pay tribute to ‘larger than life’ bus driver after fatal North-east crash

Leaders of a school have paid tribute to the “larger than life” bus driver killed in a road smash yesterday.

The 68-year-old, who has not been named by police, died after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a head-on smash with a DAF lorry.

Emergency services were called to the collision, which also involved a red Audi A4 car, on the B979 South Deeside Road at about 7.45am yesterday.

The bus had been travelling to Lathallan School in Johnshaven.

Police said the children on board the bus had suffered “bumps and bruises” while the drivers of the car and HGV were taken to hospital with “non-life threatening injuries”.

The school’s headteacher Richard Toley said: “Many of you may already be aware that the North Bus was involved in an accident on South Deeside Road in Aberdeen.

“The coach was transporting pupils to school. The bus had 13 pupils on it at the time. None of the pupils sustained serious injuries. All pupils involved are now with their parents.

We have been informed by Police Scotland that the driver has sadly passed away.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, he was a larger than life character who was extremely popular with our pupils. He will be missed by us all.”

Councillor Tauqeer Malik, who represents the Lower Deeside ward, said: “It was very sad and tragic news to hear.

“It’s sad for the children on the bus who were going to school and it is sad for the community to go through something like this.

“And for this to happen at this time of year, with the children looking forward to the holiday is saddening.”

Cllr George Carr, who represents the Mearns ward where the school is located, added: “My thoughts go out to those affected and the families of the bus driver and children.

“It is a very traumatic experience and my thoughts go to the bus driver’s family. “It is very sad news – especially so close to Christmas.”

The road was closed for several hours while crash scene investigators examined the area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “If anyone witnessed the collision or either of the vehicles prior to the incident and has not yet spoken to officers please call Police Scotland quoting reference inc 633 of December 15.”