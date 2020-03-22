North-east private school to expand to Canada

A prestigious north-east private school is expanding – by opening a franchise in Canada.

Prince Charles attended Gordonstoun and now Nova Scotia will be able to boast of another royal connection.

A consortium is aiming to replicate the success of the school across the Atlantic, with a 250-acre campus in Annapolis County.

Gordonstoun Nova Scotia will open in the autumn of 2021.

Last year Gordonstoun announced a long-term multi-school agreement to open Gordonstoun schools in China, leading to even more now getting built.

Principal Lisa Kerr said: “This agreement will pave the way for more children to benefit from an education based on Gordonstoun’s unique ethos, which combines high academic achievement with exhilarating outdoor experiences and a strong commitment to service to the community.”