School holidays: No extension to festive break for pupils and teachers

No change will be made to the school holidays, Education Secretary John Swinney has announced.

The Scottish Government considered extending the fortnight break to three weeks, to help curb circulation of the coronavirus after relaxed restrictions over the festive period.

However, Mr Swinney told the government’s Covid-19 committee that had decided against the move, which was also considered to prevent the possibility of head teachers having to trace contacts as late as Christmas Day.

He said: “I have written this morning to the education and skills committee to confirm that the government intends to make no change to the school holidays arrangements.”

Schools in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray will break off, as planned, on December 18 and return on January 5.

Under the extra holiday or a period of blended or remote learning, they could have closed on December 18 and reopen on January 11.

Mr Swinney previously said there were “dilemmas” to be wrestled with in making a decision on the holidays.

He said advice was taken from clinicians and public health advisers and views sought from local authorities.