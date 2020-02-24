School closure latest: North-east pupils sent home as heavy snow hits region

A number of north-east schools are either closed or sending pupils home due to the weather today.
- Staff at Crathie School informed parents classes would not be held due to snow falling throughout the morning.
- Strathdon School has also confirmed it will be closing early, with plans to shut at 1pm today.
- Alford Academy pupils who use either the following buses are being sent home early
- Strathdon/Lumsden bus
- Muir of Fowlie/Cushnie
- Corgarff/Strathdon
- Glenkindie/kildrummy
- Glenkindie/Craigievar
- Kildrummy/Asloun
- Aboyne Academy pupils will be leaving early due to “deteriorating road conditions”.
- Both buses for pupils at Gartly school will be collecting pupils at 1.30pm
- Ballater School pupils will be collected at 1pm.
- Rhynie School is set to close after lunch (1.20pm) with parents asked to collect their child as soon as possible, or contact the school.
- Cairney School will be closing at 2pm.
- Towie School is closed to pupils travelling with RS Coaches. Parents who feel road conditions in their area are deteriorating are also able to collect pupils.
- Midmar pupils using RS Coaches and Jane’s Bus will be collected at 1.45pm.
- Tough School pupils will be collected by RS Coaches at 2pm
- Logie Coldstone School – parents have been asked to collect pupils
- Banchory Academy’s Bill of Camie bus is taking pupils home early.
It comes as a weather warning for snow remains in place for much of the north-east this afternoon.
A second warning, for ice, is set to come into force tonight.