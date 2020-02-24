School closure latest: North-east pupils sent home as heavy snow hits region

A number of north-east schools are either closed or sending pupils home due to the weather today.

Staff at Crathie School informed parents classes would not be held due to snow falling throughout the morning.

Strathdon School has also confirmed it will be closing early, with plans to shut at 1pm today.

Alford Academy pupils who use either the following buses are being sent home early Strathdon/Lumsden bus Muir of Fowlie/Cushnie Corgarff/Strathdon Glenkindie/kildrummy Glenkindie/Craigievar Kildrummy/Asloun



Aboyne Academy pupils will be leaving early due to “deteriorating road conditions”.

Both buses for pupils at Gartly school will be collecting pupils at 1.30pm

Ballater School pupils will be collected at 1pm.

Rhynie School is set to close after lunch (1.20pm) with parents asked to collect their child as soon as possible, or contact the school.

Cairney School will be closing at 2pm.

Towie School is closed to pupils travelling with RS Coaches. Parents who feel road conditions in their area are deteriorating are also able to collect pupils.

Midmar pupils using RS Coaches and Jane’s Bus will be collected at 1.45pm.

Tough School pupils will be collected by RS Coaches at 2pm

Logie Coldstone School – parents have been asked to collect pupils

Banchory Academy’s Bill of Camie bus is taking pupils home early.

It comes as a weather warning for snow remains in place for much of the north-east this afternoon.

A second warning, for ice, is set to come into force tonight.