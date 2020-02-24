Show Links
School closure latest: North-east pupils sent home as heavy snow hits region

by Callum Main
24/02/2020, 12:12 pm Updated: 24/02/2020, 2:21 pm
A number of north-east schools are either closed or sending pupils home due to the weather today.

  • Staff at Crathie School informed parents classes would not be held due to snow falling throughout the morning.
  • Strathdon School has also confirmed it will be closing early, with plans to shut at 1pm today.
  • Alford Academy pupils who use either the following buses are being sent home early
    • Strathdon/Lumsden bus
    • Muir of Fowlie/Cushnie
    • Corgarff/Strathdon
    • Glenkindie/kildrummy
    • Glenkindie/Craigievar
    • Kildrummy/Asloun
  • Aboyne Academy pupils will be leaving early due to “deteriorating road conditions”.
  • Both buses for pupils at Gartly school will be collecting pupils at 1.30pm
  • Ballater School pupils will be collected at 1pm.
  • Rhynie School is set to close after lunch (1.20pm) with parents asked to collect their child as soon as possible, or contact the school.
  • Cairney School will be closing at 2pm.
  • Towie School is closed to pupils travelling with RS Coaches. Parents who feel road conditions in their area are deteriorating are also able to collect pupils.
  • Midmar pupils using RS Coaches and Jane’s Bus will be collected at 1.45pm.
  • Tough School pupils will be collected by RS Coaches at 2pm
  • Logie Coldstone School – parents have been asked to collect pupils
  • Banchory Academy’s Bill of Camie bus is taking pupils home early.

It comes as a weather warning for snow remains in place for much of the north-east this afternoon.

A second warning, for ice, is set to come into force tonight.

