More schools affected as winter weather hits North-east

A number of schools have been shut across the North-east due to snow and ice.
In Aberdeen Orchard Brae school and nursery has been closed to pupils. Staff have been advised to only travel to school if safe to do so.
Bucksburn Academy will open at 9.35am, Loirston School and Oldmachar Academy will open at 9.30, with Dyce Academy also opening at 9.30am due to the adverse weather but no transport will run.
Brimmond and Holy Family schools will also open at 9.30am.
Central Coaches have announced they are not running school buses to Bridge of Don Academy, but the school will remain open to all staff and pupils.
Schools closed in Aberdeenshire:
- Anna Ritchie School – School closed to everyone
- Arnage School – School closed to everyone
- Aughnagatt School – School closed to everyone
- Barthol Chapel School – School closed to everyone
- Bracoden School – School closed to everyone
- Buchanhaven School – School closed to everyone
- Burnhaven School – School closed to everyone
- Cairney School – School closed to everyone
- Chapel of Garioch School – School closed to everyone
- Clatt School – School closed to everyone
- Clerkhill School – School close to everyone
- Craigievar School – School closed to everyone
- Crudie School – School closed to everyone
- Cultercullen School – School closed to everyone
- Daviot School – School closed to pupils
- Drumblade School – School closed to everyone
- Easterfield School – School closed to everyone
- Fintry School, Turriff – School closed to everyone
- Fisherford School – School closed to everyone
- Forgue School – School closed to everyone
- Fraserburgh Academy – The school is closed today to pupils in S1, S2 and S3 but is open to S4, S5 and S6 pupils who can safely make it to school.
- Fyvie School – School closed to everyone
- Gartly School – School closed to everyone
- Glass School – School closed to everyone
- Gordon Primary School – School closed to everyone
- Gordon Schools (The) – School closed to everyone
- Insch School – School closed to everyone
- Keithhall School – School closed to everyone
- Kennethmont School – School closed to everyone
- Kinellar School – School closed to pupils only
- Kininmonth Sch
- King Edward School – School closed to everyone
- Largue School – School closed to everyone
- Logie Durno School – School closed to everyone
- Maud School – School closed to everyone
- Meldrum School – School Closed to pupils only
- Methlick School – – School closed to everyone
- Monquhitter School – School closed to everyone
- Old Rayne School – School closed to everyone
- Ordiquhill School – School closed to everyone
- Peterhead Central School – School closed to everyone
- Pitmedden School – School closed to everyone
- Premnay School- School closed to everyone
- Rayne North School – School closed to everyone
- Rhynie School – School closed to everyone
- Rothienorman School – School closed to everyone
Schools affected by transport and opening times:
- Aberchirder Primary School – Changes to School Transport Routes
- Alford Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes
- Auchterless School – School Transport Not Operating
- Balmedie School – School Opening Delayed
- Banchory Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes
- Burnhaven School – School Opening Delayed
- Dales Park School – School Transport Not Operating and opening delayed
- Daviot School – School Transport Not Operating
- Echt School – School Transport Not Operating
- Ellon Academy – School Transport Not Operating
- Hatton Fintray School – School Transport Not Operating
- Hill of Banchory School – School Opening Delayed
- Inverurie Academy – School Opening Delayed
- Keithhall School – School Transport Not Operating
- Kellands School – Changes to School Transport Routes and opening delayed
- Kemnay Academy – School Opening Delayed
- Kemnay Primary School – School Transport Not Operating
- Kincardine O’Neil School – School Opening Delayed
- Lochpots School – School Opening Delayed
- Longhaven School – School Opening Delayed
- Meiklemill School – School Transport Not Operating
- Meldrum Academy – School Transport Not Operating and opening delayed
- Midmar School – Changes to School Transport Routes
- Midmill School – School Opening Delayed
- Mintlaw Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes
- Mintlaw School – School Opening Delayed
- New Deer School – School Transport Not Operating
- New Machar School – School Transport Not Operating
- New Pitsligo and St John’s School – School Transport Not Operating
- Newburgh Mathers School – School Opening Delayed
- Oyne School – School Opening Delayed
- Peterhead Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes
- Port Elphinstone School – School Opening Delayed
- Rayne North School – Changes to School Transport Routes
- Rosehearty School – Changes to School Transport Routes
- St Andrew’s School, Inverurie – Changes to School Transport Routes
- Strathburn School – School Opening Delayed
- Tipperty School – School Transport Not Operating
- Uryside School – School Transport Not Operating
- Westfield School – School Transport Not Operating
- Westhill Academy – School Opening Delayed
The following schools are currently open:
- Aboyne Academy
- Aboyne Primary School
- Alehousewells School
- Alford Primary School
- Arduthie School
- Auchenblae School
- Ballater School
- Ballogie Nursery
- Banchory Primary School
- Banchory-Devenick School
- Banff Primary School
- Bervie School
- Boddam School
- Braemar School
- Carronhill School
- Catterline School
- Cluny School
- Crathes School
- Crathie School
- Crombie School
- Crossroads Nursery, Durris
- Drumoak School
- Dunecht School
- Dunnottar School
- Durris School
- Elrick School
- Fetterangus School
- Fettercairn School
- Finzean School
- Fishermoss School
- Fordyce School
- Fraserburgh South Park School
- Glenbervie School
- Gourdon School
- Hatton School, Cruden
- Hillside School
- Inverallochy School
- Johnshaven School
- Keig School
- Kinneff School
- Lairhillock School
- Laurencekirk School
- Logie Coldstone School
- Longside School
- Lumphanan School
- Lumsden School
- Luthermuir School
- Macduff Primary School
- Mackie Academy
- Marykirk School
- Mearns Academy
- Mill O’ Forest School
- Newtonhill School
- Pitfour School
- Port Erroll School
- Portlethen Academy
- Portlethen School
- Portsoy School
- Rathen School
- Redmyre School
- Sandhaven School
- Skene School
- Slains School
- St Andrews School, Fraserburgh
- St Combs School
- St Cyrus School
- Strachan School (Currently Mothballed)
- Strichen School
- Tarland School
- Torphins School
- Tough School
- Tullynessle School
- Tyrie School
- Westhill Primary School
- Whitehills School