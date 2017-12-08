More schools affected as winter weather hits North-east

A number of schools have been shut across the North-east due to snow and ice.

In Aberdeen Orchard Brae school and nursery has been closed to pupils. Staff have been advised to only travel to school if safe to do so.

Bucksburn Academy will open at 9.35am, Loirston School and Oldmachar Academy will open at 9.30, with Dyce Academy also opening at 9.30am due to the adverse weather but no transport will run.

Brimmond and Holy Family schools will also open at 9.30am.

Central Coaches have announced they are not running school buses to Bridge of Don Academy, but the school will remain open to all staff and pupils.

Schools closed in Aberdeenshire:

Anna Ritchie School – School closed to everyone

Arnage School – School closed to everyone

Aughnagatt School – School closed to everyone

Barthol Chapel School – School closed to everyone

Bracoden School – School closed to everyone

Buchanhaven School – School closed to everyone

Burnhaven School – School closed to everyone

Cairney School – School closed to everyone

School closed to everyone Chapel of Garioch School – School closed to everyone

Clatt School – School closed to everyone

School closed to everyone Clerkhill School – School close to everyone

Craigievar School – School closed to everyone

Crudie School – School closed to everyone

Cultercullen School – School closed to everyone

Daviot School – School closed to pupils

Drumblade School – School closed to everyone

Easterfield School – School closed to everyone

Fintry School, Turriff – School closed to everyone

Fisherford School – School closed to everyone

Forgue School – School closed to everyone

Fraserburgh Academy – The school is closed today to pupils in S1, S2 and S3 but is open to S4, S5 and S6 pupils who can safely make it to school.

Fyvie School – School closed to everyone

Gartly School – School closed to everyone

Glass School – School closed to everyone

Gordon Primary School – School closed to everyone

Gordon Schools (The) – School closed to everyone

Insch School – School closed to everyone

Keithhall School – School closed to everyone

Kennethmont School – School closed to everyone

Kinellar School – School closed to pupils only

Kininmonth Sch

King Edward School – School closed to everyone

Largue School – School closed to everyone

Logie Durno School – School closed to everyone

Maud School – School closed to everyone

Meldrum School – School Closed to pupils only

Methlick School – – School closed to everyone

Monquhitter School – School closed to everyone

Old Rayne School – School closed to everyone

Ordiquhill School – School closed to everyone

Peterhead Central School – School closed to everyone

Pitmedden School – School closed to everyone

Premnay School- School closed to everyone

Rayne North School – School closed to everyone

Rhynie School – School closed to everyone

Rothienorman School – School closed to everyone

Schools affected by transport and opening times:

Aberchirder Primary School – Changes to School Transport Routes

Alford Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes

Auchterless School – School Transport Not Operating

Balmedie School – School Opening Delayed

Banchory Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes

Burnhaven School – School Opening Delayed

Dales Park School – School Transport Not Operating and opening delayed

Daviot School – School Transport Not Operating

Echt School – School Transport Not Operating

Ellon Academy – School Transport Not Operating

Hatton Fintray School – School Transport Not Operating

Hill of Banchory School – School Opening Delayed

Inverurie Academy – School Opening Delayed

Keithhall School – School Transport Not Operating

Kellands School – Changes to School Transport Routes and opening delayed

Kemnay Academy – School Opening Delayed

Kemnay Primary School – School Transport Not Operating

Kincardine O’Neil School – School Opening Delayed

Lochpots School – School Opening Delayed

Longhaven School – School Opening Delayed

Meiklemill School – School Transport Not Operating

Meldrum Academy – School Transport Not Operating and opening delayed

Midmar School – Changes to School Transport Routes

Midmill School – School Opening Delayed

Mintlaw Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes

Mintlaw School – School Opening Delayed

New Deer School – School Transport Not Operating

New Machar School – School Transport Not Operating

New Pitsligo and St John’s School – School Transport Not Operating

Newburgh Mathers School – School Opening Delayed

Oyne School – School Opening Delayed

Peterhead Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes

Port Elphinstone School – School Opening Delayed

Rayne North School – Changes to School Transport Routes

Rosehearty School – Changes to School Transport Routes

St Andrew’s School, Inverurie – Changes to School Transport Routes

Strathburn School – School Opening Delayed

Tipperty School – School Transport Not Operating

Uryside School – School Transport Not Operating

Westfield School – School Transport Not Operating

Westhill Academy – School Opening Delayed

The following schools are currently open: