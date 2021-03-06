A north-east school has celebrated World Book Day by creating a quirky book character trail for pupils and their families to follow.

Running until Sunday, Uryside School decided to develop the hunt as a way to raise awareness of the various books that children may read for enjoyment.

Volunteers have created scarecrow characters, which have been placed in their gardens, and a map has been shared with the local community.

Residents are being invited to walk around the area and find the characters that range from Harry Potter, Where’s Wally and The Scarecrows’ Wedding to the Gingerbread Man and Little Red Riding Hood.

Depute head at Uryside School, Lyndsey McGunnigle, said: “We have been focusing on promoting reading at Uryside over the last two sessions.

“Part of the Scottish curriculum focuses on the enjoyment of reading. So, we use World Book Day to really promote this and encourage children to read books that they are interested in, share books they have enjoyed and raise awareness.

© Supplied by Lyndsey McGunnigle

“I think it’s important for schools to participate so that children can experience a wide range of texts and really encourage children to enjoy reading.

“The character trail is open to all families within the school to participate in.

“Other than characters, we have also been hiding donated books along the trail for children to find, keep and enjoy. And they are being encouraged to join in and hide some of their own for others to find in return.”

Another aim of the World Book Day trail was to boost spirits and link the school with the community again, as the coronavirus pandemic has made this increasingly difficult.

“All children, whether at home still or in school, have been able to enjoy the trail and keep the Uryside community spirit going,” Mrs McGunnigle added.

“There has been a real buzz around the school, and families are commenting on how they are enjoying the trail and that it is just what is needed at this time.

“Families that have created the characters have enjoyed watching others come to view them and smiling/discussing them with each other.”

© Supplied by Lyndsey McGunnigle

Uryside is also running other exciting events for pupils to participate in as part of World Book Day.

“We are running a competition for our pupils to use their imaginations and share a book in the most creative way possible.

“This could be through animating a book character, creating a scene out of a shoebox, decorating a cake, and so on. The options are endless!

“We have also had a video recording from local author Claire Owens who offered tips on how to write your own story.

“And finally, we have produced a Masked Reader challenge where staff members have to read a story with their voice altered and mask on for the children to guess – all will be revealed on Friday.

“The other events have been very successful too. The children have especially loved the Masked Reader and have enjoyed listening to a range of stories as well as discussing who it may be.”