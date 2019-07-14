School capacity fears as plans lodged to build 50 homes in north-east village

Plans have been lodged for nearly 50 homes in a north-east village.

Claymore Homes has submitted proposals to Aberdeenshire Council to build 49 properties in Oldmeldrum.

If the development plans are approved by the local authority, the former Meldrum and Bourtie Parish Church manse will be demolished.

According to the planning application, 12 of the 49 homes would be affordable units at the site off Urquhart Road in the north of the village.

However, concerns have been raised regarding capacity issues at the neighbouring schools.

In a planning statement submitted to Aberdeenshire Council it said: “The site is extremely well located in the settlement of Oldmeldrum, being adjacent to a variety of uses and complementing all of them – residential areas, business areas, retail areas and sports facilities.

“The site benefits from excellent public transport, footpath and cycleway connections and direct vehicular access off Urquhart Road.

“Given the variety of development which already surrounds this application site, development will not appear intrusive in the landscape, due to the mature trees, and will sit well among the existing developments. There is no detrimental impact to the conservation area.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The planning document from Claymore Homes said the development would help meet housing targets.

It added: “The opportunity to develop this site is clear – not only has it received great feedback from residents of Oldmeldrum during the public consultations but it also has the backing of the community council that feels the proposals fit and would benefit the local community.

“It will help deliver houses to aid meeting housing targets and will provide a greater diversity of housing in Oldmeldrum.

“It will also contribute to affordable housing in the form of 12 units and will deliver a high-quality development with designs reflecting the style and density of neighbouring development.”

Members of the public have until August 1 to submit a letter to the local authority regarding the development.

Two objections have already been lodged by residents.

Anne Leidland, who lives in the village, said: “I believe there are not enough amenities in Oldmeldrum to support the sanction of these houses.

“The school and medical centre are not sufficient as is.”

She added: “I would like to think the council would look into this before supporting this application.”