School bus stuck and others scrapped as icy conditions continue to affect Aberdeenshire schools

One school bus has got stuck and been forced to turn around and others scrapped as icy roads continue to cause difficulties for school transport in Aberdeenshire.

Ellon Academy – Changes to School Transport Routes (Watermill are NOT running the bus to Slains this morning due to extremely icy side roads which the bus cannot manage. Drumwhindle is trying the route, as are Foveran. Pupils should wait no longer than 15 minutes for their bus, beyond their pick up time, before returning home. Victoria phoned (0810) to say the HATTON feeder bus has got stuck, and is having to turn round so the main bus will now NOT be running. The Transport Operator is currently informing parents.)

– Changes to School Transport Routes (Classy Taxis contract NA475A is not operating this morning due to a vehicle breakdown. It is unlikely the vehicle will operate at all today.) Pitmedden School – School Transport Not Operating (Due to the road conditions, the school bus will not be running today.)