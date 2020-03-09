School across Scotland could close warns Nicola Sturgeon as fourth coronavirus case confirmed in north-east

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the north-east amid warnings from Nicola Sturgeon that schools across Scotland could close in an attempt to stop the spread.

There are now four patients in the NHS Grampian area who have Covid-19.

In Scotland there are 18 confirmed cases of the illness, with the first minister also calling for extra funding for the NHS to combat it.

As part of the Scottish Government contingency plans to keep the virus from spreading, schools across the north-east could be shut and hospitals could postpone non-urgent treatment.

Ms Sturgeon said: “There has been a lot of talk of school closures and clearly that is one of the measures that has been implemented in other countries, and it is one of several measures that could be considered here,

“But I want to stress that no decision has been taken on that.

“We’re seeking to make sure we’re taking decisions in good order, but also that we’re taking decisions that are really strongly underpinned by scientific advice.

“There are quite difficult balances and judgements to be made here.”

The first minister also said that the need for more funding for the NHS is “inevitable” as the UK looks to tackle coronavirus.

Ms Sturgeon added that efforts were being made to protect vulnerable people during the outbreak.

She said: “We’re looking very closely at what the Scottish Government can do within our own powers and resources, and anything we can do we will do,

“I would hope to see in days to come more announcements like the one on statutory sick pay last week. I think the rules around Universal Credit, for example, need to be relaxed.

“We don’t want people who are doing the right thing, self-isolating to limit the spread of this virus, being sanctioned in terms of their benefits.

“There are good discussions under way on all of this.

“The UK Budget this week is important, because I think inevitably this will require additional resources being made available by the UK Government.”

In Aberdeen, supermarkets have been experiencing shortages of handwash gels and toilet rolls as customers stockpile in case of emergency.

Costco limited one pack of toilet roll per member and shelves at other stores like Asda and Morrisons were bare.