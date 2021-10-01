News / Local Schizophrenic man who stabbed mum 33 times to be detained indefinitely By James Mulholland 01/10/2021, 1:41 pm Updated: 01/10/2021, 1:56 pm Jordan Milne stabbed his mum Carol at their home in Aberdeen A man who stabbed his mother 33 times at his family’s home has been sent to a high-security mental health facility “without limit of time”. Jordan Milne attacked his 59-year-old mum Carol at their home in Clifton Road, Aberdeen, in July 2019. The 27-year-old was told that he was being sent to the State Hospital in Carstairs, Lanarkshire. Judge Lord Burns imposed restriction of liberty and compulsion orders on Milne following a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe