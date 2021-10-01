Schizophrenic man who stabbed mum 33 times to be detained indefinitely

A man who stabbed his mother 33 times at his family’s home has been sent to a high-security mental health facility “without limit of time”.

Jordan Milne attacked his 59-year-old mum Carol at their home in Clifton Road, Aberdeen, in July 2019.

The 27-year-old was told that he was being sent to the State Hospital in Carstairs, Lanarkshire.

Judge Lord Burns imposed restriction of liberty and compulsion orders on Milne following a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh.