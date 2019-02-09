Scheme to restore Aberdeen credit union site to former 1930s glory

Plans have been lodged to fix the front of a city credit union – and restore it to an original 1930s look.

The window and shop front of the Grampian Credit Union on Union Street was damaged last year when cladding from the building fell.

A large slab fell from the fascade in September, prompting it to be cordoned off and a team of council inspectors sent to the scene.

Since then, the window has been covered by a blue sheet, and the building obstructed by scaffolding.

It is understood the metal coupling that fastened the cladding to the building had eroded.

The credit union has submitted a planning application and building warrant for a £15,000 revamp of the ailing shopfront.

Westhill-based firm AK Architecture has come up with fresh designs for the site, which was built in 1933 and designed by famed Aberdeen architect Thomas Scott Sutherland, hoping to return it to its former glory.

Ashley Keenon, owner of the company, said: “We’re looking to do something in a 1930s style, because the building is actually really interesting. It was designed by Thomas Scott Sutherland, who was obviously a very famous architect, and eventually donated land to the architecture school which was then named after him.

“Part of the work is to restore it after the window smashed, but we’re also looking to bring it back to the way it used to be using marble and other materials like that.

“We were hoping to do it in bronze, but the cost of it was so astronomical that we couldn’t.”

As well as the refurbishment of the front, a ramp will also be put in place for disabled access.

The application form submitted as part of the plans states the Grampian Credit Union will be applying for a grant to carry out the works through the Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS).

The initiative provides funding to not-for-profit groups looking to restore historic buildings that are considered important to the local area.

Work has been carried out between the plan’s designers and representatives of CARS to ensure the plans are suitable for funding.