Scheme to fast-track homes for Aberdeen’s homeless approved

A new initiative to fast-track homeless people in Aberdeen into permanent accommodation has been approved.

The Rapid Rehousing Transition Plan (RRTP) is a five-year scheme which aims to fulfil the Scottish Government target to eradicate homelessness by 2024.

Aberdeen City Council’s ambitious plan commits the council to reducing the amount of time a person is homeless from an average of 164 days down to 50 over the next five years.

As part of this, the council aims to stop using hotel and bed and breakfast accommodation for the city’s homeless and to reduce its use of hostel accommodation.

Members of the city council’s operational delivery committee unanimously approved the plan when they met yesterday.

Convener of the committee John Wheeler said: “I think moving forward if everything that’s in here is achievable then I think that will be fantastic.”

