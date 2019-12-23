Video: Major fire that wrecked two Aberdeen firms breaks out again

The ruins of a popular restaurant have caught fire again – less than half an hour after firefighters left the scene.

Fire crews were called to Valentino’s on Carden Place at just after 2am today after receiving reports of a blaze that caused major damage to the building, which is also home to a law practice.

The fire was out by 6.02am – but five appliances stayed on the scene until 4pm to dampen down the building and to stop the fire reigniting.

However, a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire broke out again at 4.23pm.

She added: “Four appliances have been sent to Carden Place, from North Anderson Drive station and from Central Station.

“Police Scotland is assisting with road closures.”