Video: Aberdeen scarecrow hunt entertains children during October holidays

An Aberdeen community will be entertaining families during the October holidays with a popular scarecrow hunt.

Children and adults alike have been busy decorating scarecrows in Northfield and Mastrick.

More than 60 of the hay-filled creations are dotted around the community for people to track down using a map.

The imaginative scarecrows resemble popular characters such as Pennywise the clown, Jack Skellington, the Grinch, and Homer Simpson.

The idea was the brainchild of Donna Stewart, from Northfield, who wanted to find a way to entertain children during the holiday period.

The 43-year-old said: “I went to the Chapelton Scarecrow Festival with my husband and kids and we thought it was brilliant, we had such a good family day.

“It was coming up to October and I realised there was nothing for the kids to do.

“I was speaking to a couple of the parents within the Quarryhill Primary community and asked if they would be up for organising a scarecrow hunt and that’s how it all came about.

“I put it on Facebook and it seemed to just blow up from there.”

Donna described how the hunt created a ‘buzz’ within the community.

She said: “We’ve got more than 60 scarecrows and that isn’t even them all yet.

“The brief is basically to decorate the scarecrows however you want, a lot of people have done a Halloween theme but there’s also Donald Trump, Nicola Sturgeon and a Ghostbusters one. Some people have done one and some have done loads.

“The residents of Birkhall Parade especially have been brilliant and the community spirit has been amazing.

“There’s such a buzz in the air, you can see the sparkle in people’s eyes.

“And it’s not just the kids either, the adults are loving it and it’s brought out their inner child.

“It also gives people family time, especially over the holiday period.”

The hunt, which has attracted both schoolchildren and elderly people, has received ‘very positive’ feedback.

Donna said: “Older people are walking past the scarecrows and are getting inspiration from them.

“I donated a bundle of hay to Hamewith Lodge so the residents could get involved and Orchard Brae has also done a scarecrow too.

“It started within the community but now it’s just spreading. The feedback has been very positive.

“It’s good fun and seeing everyone’s faces when they see the scarecrows is great, they are all stopping to take photos.”

To keep up to date with the scarecrow hunt, and to view the map, go to www.facebook.com/groups/657707768484520