‘Scandal’ as North Sea firms issue redundancy notices in rota dispute

Trade union officials have announced additional strike dates after oilfield service firms Aker Solutions and Petrofac issued redundancy notices to staff.

The Unite trade union said both firms had started a consultation period for “terminating and re-engaging” all workers employed on Total’s North Sea platforms and the Shetland Gas Plant.

It’s understood the dispute could affect up to 250 members.

Last month union members voted to strike over plans to switch crew from a two weeks on, three weeks off (2:3) rota to a “hated” 3:3, 3:4 schedule.

The two additional 24-hour strike will take place on March 19 and April 2.

Work stoppages will begin on March 11 for Petrofac workers on the North Alwyn and Dunbar platforms and Aker Solutions staff members on Elgin-Franklin.

Five 24-hour strikes will take place at the Shetland Gas plant.

John Boland, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “The actions by Aker and Petrofac at the behest of Total are brutal and scandalous.”