Scam warning after Aberdeen woman told to pay £3,550 or be arrested

An Aberdeen woman has urged city residents to be on their guard after being targeted by scammers.

Anona Walker, 68, received a phone call from a woman claiming to be from HM Revenue and Customs.

The woman told her that if she did not pay £3,550 immediately, she would be arrested.

Thankfully Anona, who lives in Dyce, did not fall for the scam – but she admitted it had been a distressing incident and warned others to look out for similar calls.

She said: “I got the call and the lady said she was calling me about unpaid tax between 1989 and 2000.

“She told me if I didn’t pay the money straight away I would have the police at my door and I would be arrested.

“It was a really scary thing to experience because the lady on the phone was very aggressive.

“Thankfully HMRC were very good when I told them about it and said they would pass it to their fraud department.”

A spokesman for HMRC urged residents to look out for tell-tale signs of scams, such as being contacted unexpectedly by people asking for bank details.

He also warned people not to open any suspicious emails or messages.

The spokesman said: “HMRC will only ever call you asking for payment on a debt that you are already aware of, either having received a letter about it, or after you’ve told us you owe some tax, for example, through a self-assessment return. If someone calls claiming to be from HMRC saying you will be arrested, that we are filing a lawsuit against you and asks for information such as your name, card or bank details, then hang up and report it to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk so we can work to take them off the network.”