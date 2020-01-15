Scaled-down plans submitted for 245 flats at Aberdeen quarry

Developers have submitted new plans to build a multi-million-pound development at a former Aberdeen quarry.

Carterra has lodged proposals with Aberdeen City Council for the scheme, claiming it will create economic benefits for the city.

The Canadian firm wants to build 245 privately rented flats on the north side of Rubislaw Quarry.

In addition, a gym for residents, underground parking facilities and a public bistro have also been earmarked for the site.

The developers had previously put forward proposals to build 300 luxury apartments on the land but this was thrown out by the local authority’s planning committee. An appeal submitted to the Scottish Government was also rejected.

At the time, fears were raised about the scale of the buildings as well as concerns over a traffic increase. There were 350 objections submitted.

In the new proposals, the height of the buildings and the number of flats have been decreased.

They have reduced in height from 32.8 metres (107ft) to 26.4m (87ft) and from 274m (898ft) in breadth to 239m (784ft).

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Dr Maggie Bochel of Aurora Planning, who has been working with Carterra on its plans, said: “We have taken on board comments made by the public, the council and the Scottish Government Reporter on the previous scheme, and the new plans very much reflect that.”

She said it is felt there is a demand for private rented sector accommodation, adding: “It’s becoming harder for first-time buyers to get on the property ladder, so it’s increasingly the tenure of choice for young people.

“But as the Scottish Government has recognised, it also offers significant economic benefits.”

A public meeting to discuss the new planning application is being organised by Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council which campaigned against the first proposals.

William Sell, chairman of the community council, said: “This is a new application and we will be looking to hold a consultation to see what the public think.

“We are concerned about the massing of the site, but we want to know what the public think before we comment, particularly the people who live in the vicinity of the quarry.”

Local councillor Martin Greig urged the public to have their say on the new plan.

He said: “This is a new proposal and it is necessary to look at in detail with fresh eyes.

“Anyone who is interested in it should find out more information about it.”