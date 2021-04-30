Scaffolding comes down on former Fraserburgh bookshop being converted into hotel

The scaffolding has now come down on the front of a former bookshop in the heart of Fraserburgh.

The former Clydesdale bank and John Trail Bookshop on the town’s Mid Street has been transformed by the North East Scotland Preservation Trust (Nespt).

Nespt works to bring derelict, disused and redundant Aberdeenshire buildings back to life, and were given planning permission for the project by Aberdeenshire Council planning chiefs.

The former bookshop has lain empty since fire gutted the property a decade ago and it has featured on the buildings at risk register since 2015.

The building is being completely refurbished and converted into an 11-bedroom hotel by Nespt.

Now, after facing a three-month delay due to the pandemic, the repointed front and new windows have been revealed.

The building work is being led by Vince Willox of local firm VG Willox Ltd.

Nespt chairman Marcus Humphrey said: “We are indebted to Vince and his team for their hard work, craftsmanship and expertise in what is a very trying environment for the construction industry.

“Compliance with Health and Safety measures on site has been exemplary and the work is being completed to a very high standard.”

The £1.3 million hotel project is being funded by the Aberdeenshire Town Centre Fund, Fraserburgh 2021 and the Aberdeenshire Regeneration Fund.

The development of the project was grant aided by the Architectural Heritage Fund.