Say thanks to your paper boys and girls who really deliver

Aberdeen Journals is gearing up to celebrate the hard work of boys and girls across the north-east delivering newspapers.

The awards give Evening Express and Press and Journal readers the chance to say a big thank you to those delivering their newspapers who go that extra mile – whether that’s always having a smile and a friendly word or simply providing a consistent service.

There are four categories for readers nominating their favourite person – you can find the form below

These include Deliverer of the Year, Shining Star, the Care in the Community award and Retail Deliverer of the Year.

After nominations have been submitted, there will be three finalists in the running for the top prize in each category, as well as a number of highly-commended runners-up.

Anita Hastie, mum of previous winner Jacob, 16, said the awards were fantastic recognition for youngsters.

Jacob’s brother Marcus has now taken over his paper round delivering the news to the people of Newtonhill.

Anita said: “It is so much more than just delivering a paper.

“It has been teaching my boys life skills and it really does help them both. For Jacob and now Marcus, they get to know the people they are delivering for and are also able to help them.

“Jacob had a couple of incidents where keys were left in doors and he was able to knock on their door and let them know.

“He also delivered to a number of elderly people in Newtonhill and they would get to know him.

“I get people stopping me in the village to tell me what lovely boys they are and the awards are fantastic recognition for the work that goes into it.”

This year, Graham’s Family Dairy will sponsor the Deliverer of the Year award.

Nominees will be in with a chance of winning a host of prizes for all their hard work, including a year’s supply of ice cream from Graham’s.

Dr Robert Graham, chairman of Graham’s The Family Dairy, said: “We are incredibly proud to support the Home Delivery Awards in recognition of the great work these young people are doing in their community.

“My father started the family dairy back in 1939 with 12 cows, delivering milk door to door by pony and cart.

“I started delivering milk alongside my dad when I was around 10 years old, so I know how hard door-to-door delivery can be, getting up early and heading out in all weathers.

“Eighty years and three generations of family later, Graham’s The Family Dairy produce an award-winning range of great quality dairy products.

“Fresh milk is still collected daily from our farmers across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire and bottled in Nairn.”

Walkers Shortbread will also provide a hamper, Mackie’s of Scotland has given vouchers and the Tivoli Theatre has given complimentary tickets for a family magic show in December.

Neil Mackland, head of circulation at Aberdeen Journals, said: “We are delighted to host the second Home Delivery Awards.

“We are sure this year’s event at our new offices at Marischal Square will build on our previous success and our aim is to make the day even better with some new categories which give our readers the chance to shout about their newsboys and girls.”

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “Our newspaper boys and girls are vital in getting our news to the readers of the north-east.

“They take to the streets in all sorts of weather, making sure our readers get their copy of the Evening Express every day.

“These awards are a great way of recognising the youngsters for their hard work and I would encourage everyone to vote for their newspaper boy or girl, they deserve it.”

Aberdeen Journals editor-in-chief Alan McCabe said: “The newspaper delivery team is the lifeblood of our operation and very often the first point of contact between our newspapers and the communities we serve.

“Without them we wouldn’t be what we are today – and I’m delighted that their contribution is being recognised at the Home Delivery Awards.”

When all the nominations have been counted, the finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at Marischal Square on November 3.

