Saving lives a walk in the park for Aberdeen campaign

A city park is hoping to raise funds for a life-saving piece of equipment.

Friends of Duthie Park has launched an appeal to buy an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and the team is looking at a £1,250 target.

Alan Amoore, chairman for the group, said: “We’re a charity and we look at objectives that could help and support the activities in the park.

“We had a discussion a while back where we agreed it would be a good idea to get this type of medical equipment.

“Defibrillators are not terribly difficult to operate and they save lives every day.

“The other thing is that funds for charities are limited right now, so we’re under pressure to get the funds needed.

“We hope to raise what’s necessary to buy the defibrillator and then train people to use them.”

The group will be working with charity St John Scotland, which will teach the group how to use the device.

A spokesman for Friends of Duthie Park added: “There are almost a million visitors to the park every year. Having an AED on site greatly increases the chance of survival for anyone who suffers a cardiac incident whilst enjoying a day at the park.

“This unit will be housed in a secure box accessed by a pin number made available when you dial the emergency services.”

Councillor Catriona Mackenzie, who represents the Ferryhill ward, said the life-saving equipment will be ideal.

She added: “Defibrillators can save lives, and the initiative taken here by Friends of Duthie Park to put in place such vital equipment is admirable. The park is one of our city’s most beautiful and popular green spaces and seems like an ideal place for have publicly accessible defibrillator installed.

“I hope funds can be raised quickly and will make inquiries to see if the council can support this in any way.”

