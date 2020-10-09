North-east MSP welcomes further childcare roll-out

A north-east MSP has said plans to roll-out nursery hours in the north-east is a ‘step in the right direction’.

It comes after it was revealed Aberdeenshire Council was just one of three local authorities yet to provide the full free 1,140 hours of nursery provision for children aged three and four.

In March, the Scottish Government told local authorities they would no longer be obliged to deliver hours of funded childcare in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed plans to ensure 20% of areas within Aberdeenshire get 1,140 hours in council nursery settings from November 1 with further roll-out in the coming months.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “It has been frustrating to see Aberdeenshire be one of the last local authorities to get started on the roll-out of the Scottish Government flagship policy of free childcare, but this is a very welcome step in the right direction.

“I am pleased a commitment has been made to ensure provision will be increased up to 1,140 in more nurseries.

“The pandemic, understandably, has caused further disruption to the roll-out of the free childcare provision but it is now more important than ever we can provide the 1,140 hours for parents and carers.

“Not only is it important for children to be in an educational setting and to interact with their peers, but it is also important for families where both parents may be working from home to have the time to focus on doing so where they can.

“We must do all we can to make sure parents and carers are not stuck between the choice of looking after their children and being able to work.

“I am pleased progress has been made and I will continue to press further to ensure it continues.”