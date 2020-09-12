North-east childminder praised by inspectors

A north-east childminder has been praised by a watchdog following an inspection earlier this year.

The Care Inspectorate visited Ellon-based Michele Harper in February and rated the quality of care, environment and management all as very good.

It looks after a maximum of seven children and is operated from a room in a childminder’s home.

Officials have praised the atmosphere at the care facility and their report said it was “nurturing and inclusive.”

The inspection report said: “The childminder had created a nurturing and inclusive environment for minded children.

“She used observations and feedback from parents to tailor her service to meet children’s needs. The childminder used reflective practice to make improvements to the service.

“The childminder advised that she had good relationships with parents. She used questionnaires to gather information about how the service was provided and gave opportunities for parents to make suggestions for improvement.

“A childminding app was also used to show parents what activities their child had been involved in as well as sharing observations and information.”