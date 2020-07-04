North-east charity to host online fundraising event

A north-east charity which has been forced to postpone its calendar of events due to Covid-19 is hosting an online fundraising quiz next month.

Miscarriage Information Support Service (Miss), an organisation helping women and their partners who have lost a child, will run the quiz on Saturday August 1 from 7-9pm.

It will take place on Zoom and feature six rounds, with tickets costing £5 each.

Miss founder, Abi Clarke, said: “The Miss charity has been adapting during these challenging times and all of our fundraising events for the next few months will be online.

“This is new for us, however we hope that with your support and attendance at this quiz, we can reach out to more individuals (men and women) who require support and advice after they have gone through miscarriage(s).”

For more information, email fundraising@miscarriageinfosuppservice.co.uk