Sara Shaarawi’s audio-led journey Niqabi Ninja to be staged in Aberdeen

Scotland-based playwright Sara Shaarawi will take her audio-led show Niqabi Ninja to five Scottish cities – including Aberdeen and Inverness – this summer.

Combining street artwork, audio-story performance and a walk through the city, audiences will be able to immerse themselves in a graphic-novel style revenge story about one woman’s transformation into a Cairo vigilante.

Niqabi Ninja tells the story of Hana as she attempts to right the wrongs of the male violence she sees all around her. Searing with dark comedy, the play by Egyptian-born Sara is a fearless reflection on the lengths women are willing to go to keep themselves and others safe – especially in public spaces.

August Scottish premiere

Niqabi Ninja will have its Scottish premiere across the country from August 12 – 29

Alongside the previously confirmed Edinburgh International Festival dates, the show will also be staged at Aberdeen Music Hall (August 12-29), Dundee Rep (August 13-28), Eden Court in Inverness (August 12-28 ) and Tramway, Glasgow (August 12-28).

Tickets for the four new locations have just gone on sale today (Thursday June 24). Prior to the Scottish dates, the show will have its UK premiere at Toynbee Hall/ArtsAdmin London from July 8 – 17 as part of Shubbak Festival. a prestigious festival of contemporary Arab culture.

The show will be experienced through headphones and will involve following a designated walking route. The piece will last around 75 minutes.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Sara and her team decided to stage this play as a walking piece because it connects explicitly to the questions Niqabi Ninja raises about women’s safety in public spaces.

Written in reaction to mob sexual assaults in Egypt

Originally written in reaction to the 2012-2014 mob sexual assaults in Tahrir Square, Niqabi Ninja focuses on rape culture and male violence which isn’t limited to one part of the world.

Sara Shaarawi said: “Unfortunately, the themes this play grapples with are still very relevant the world over, and it does not feel like they will be outdated any time soon.

“As the play’s central theme is about women’s safety in public space, it feels powerful to put the audience in that same space. I hope the piece offers insight into what it’s like to feel the constant threat of misogyny and male violence.

“I hope the piece offers space for anger, anger for those of us who live with that threat on a daily basis. I hope the piece offers the inspiration to take an active stand against misogyny and rape culture.”

Female-led creative team behind Niqabi Ninja

With a female-led creative team, Niqabi Ninja is directed by Catrin Evans and stars Rebecca Banatvala and Juliana Yazbeck, with illustrations by young Egyptian illustrator Gehan Mounir. It also features original music from Egyptian multi-instrumentalist BalQeis.

Director Catrin Evans said: “There are so many reasons why I wanted to work on Niqabi Ninja. I absolutely love Sara’s writing. The way she marries humour with emotionally and politically tense material is beautiful.

“And particularly in this play, the way she weaves the storytelling and its connections to misogynistic violence in such a way that does not disempower our female protagonists, but instead fuels them with the capacity to fight back and does not shy away from Hana’s rage or her anger.”

Click here to watch the trailer for Niqabi Ninja.