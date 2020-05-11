Santa’s visit to north-east town hailed a success

Santa Claus stopped off at an Aberdeenshire town to help out those most vulnerable in light of the Covid-19 pandemic – and his visit was a roaring success.

Ellon Round Table organised for Father Christmas to do a tour of Ellon on his sleigh, and called on the public to leave non-perishable items for him to pick up on his travels.

The tour is usually a staple of Christmas time in the town, but Santa made three out-of-season visits over the weekend to drum up support for the local community in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 1,000 bags of donations have been collected.

Thursday saw Santa visit Auchterellon and Esslemont.

He then visited Meiklemill, Hillhead and Bredero on Friday, before stopping off at McDonald and Castle Park on Saturday.

Ellon Round Table member George Stewart, who normally helps organise the traditional winter event, said the summer version was a big success.

He said: “It went really well, and it was so much more successful than we anticipated.

“Everyone was delighted and the kids loved it – despite Santa appearing during the summer time.

“There were one or two confused faces, but a lot of people had seen on Facebook that it was happening so they had a rough idea of what was going on.”

Items collected during the visits will go directly towards the Basics Barn and Aberdeenshire North Food Bank.

George added: “We had a huge variety of items donated – tinned goods, nappies, cleaning products, biscuits, snacks, soap and much more.

“Some houses had left three or four big bags of donations.

“When we got home on Thursday night we realised there was too much stuff to go into my spare room, so we had to get the church hall opened so we could drop off the stuff there.”

Santa and his helpers even had time to stop and take part in the weekly Clap For Our Carers at 8pm.

George added: “The tour stopped for the Clap for Our Carers, we turned the music down and stopped to clap with everybody in a cul-de-sac we were in which was really nice.

“Santa will probably be away for the winter now. But if we’re still in the same situation in a few months’ time we may possibly look at doing another visit.

“The community has been really supportive. Hydrus Group gave us a van to borrow so there was no costs for that, and the generator for the music and lights was donated by Palmaris Plant Hire, so we’d like to say a big thank you to them as well as those who donated.”

