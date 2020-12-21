Show Links
Santa’s Little Stars: All the school’s featured in Tuesday’s supplement

21/12/2020
Christmas may be unlike any other this year, but that hasn’t stopped schoolchildren from around the north-east getting into the festive spirit.

A special 32-page photo supplement tomorrow features schools from across the region and captures some of the sparkling Christmas shows and activities children have been taking part in.

  • Kintore School
  • Kingsford School
  • Crudie School
  • Tipperty School
  • Charleston Primary
  • Forehill School
  • Hatton (Cruden) Primary
  • Cluny School
  • Fernielea School
  • Skene Square School
  • Tough School
  • Bramble Brae Primary
  • Buchanhaven School
  • Glenbervie School
  • Auchterless School
  • Ellon Primary