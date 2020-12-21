Santa’s Little Stars: All the school’s featured in Tuesday’s supplement

Christmas may be unlike any other this year, but that hasn’t stopped schoolchildren from around the north-east getting into the festive spirit.
A special 32-page photo supplement tomorrow features schools from across the region and captures some of the sparkling Christmas shows and activities children have been taking part in.
- Kintore School
- Kingsford School
- Crudie School
- Tipperty School
- Charleston Primary
- Forehill School
- Hatton (Cruden) Primary
- Cluny School
- Fernielea School
- Skene Square School
- Tough School
- Bramble Brae Primary
- Buchanhaven School
- Glenbervie School
- Auchterless School
- Ellon Primary
