Santa’s Little Leopards: Meet the winners

The north-east’s bonniest Christmas baby – as voted for by readers of the Evening Express – has been revealed.

Three-year-old Everly Buchan, from Newtonhill, captured the hearts of our readers, picking up votes and claiming the top prize.

She will receive £500, a trophy, a canvas print and a hamper full of goodies.

Mum Tracey Buchan, who works as a primary school teacher, said she was “shocked” to discover Everly had scooped the top spot.

She said: “She’s such a cute little baby and always looks great in pictures. Everly is cheeky, she’s a lovable rogue.

“It was such a shock for us when she won. We were told on the phone that the Evening Express were only coming round to have a chat with us because Everly was in the top 10, and then they surprised us on the doorstep by telling us she was the winner. It was amazing.

“It’s such a nice way to end a difficult year.

© Tracey Buchan

The 42-year-old added: “I think everyone probably liked the way she was posing and the little crinkle on her nose. Every time she smiles she gets a crinkle on her nose and it’s adorable.

“We have three daughters and we’re hoping to take them to Disneyland, so the money will be put aside for a family holiday.”

Meanwhile, one-year-old Aiden O’Donnell, from Northfield, was named as runner-up in the competition.

Mum Kerrie Allan, 35, said: “Everyone always comments on how cute Aiden is so I thought I may as well enter him into the competition. He is a wee charmer.

“I was gobsmacked when I saw he had made the top 20, I thought that was brilliant.

“So for him to get runner-up was even more of a shock. I was delighted and we were all really proud that he managed to get as far as he did.

“It was a nice bit of happy news after such a difficult year.

© Kerrie Allan

“We opened a bank account for him when he was born so we will probably just put the prize money into his account for him to access when he is older.”

Grace Mitchell, two, from Danestone, was also named as a runner-up.

Mum Angela Mitchell, 39, described her daughter as a “little sweetheart”.

She said: “I was sitting at work on my lunch break one day reading the Evening Express online when I saw the Little Leopards competition advertised.

“I have a photo of Grace on my computer desktop and I thought I would enter her, I didn’t realise how much it would escalate from there.

“I was so delighted when she was announced as a runner-up. She’s a little sweetheart.

© Angela Mitchell

“It’s a really nice way to end the year after such a difficult time. She was actually ill when I submitted the picture which made me want to send it even more.

“We’re hoping to move house next year so we’re thinking we might purchase something for the garden with the prize money.

“Grace doesn’t sleep, she is a devil in the night but an angel during the day. She is a very smiley, content little girl.”