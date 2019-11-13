Santa’s Little Leopards: Children’s photo competition

Readers are being offered the chance to put their children in the spotlight for a new Christmas-themed competition.

The Evening Express is proud to announce the launch of Santa’s Little Leopards.

Our photoshoots are taking place as part of Bon Accord’s Santa’s Grotto, which is raising cash for the Archie Foundation.

Tickets for Santa’s Grotto can be bought in advance through Eventbrite, or on the day for £4.95 per child.

This fee includes entry into Santa’s magical winter wonderland, saying hello to the singing reindeer, meeting Santa himself and letting him know your Christmas wish list as well as a memorable gift.

Photo packages of your child’s meeting with Saint Nick can also be bought.

Once you have experienced all the grotto fun, you will then have the chance to enter Santa’s Little Leopards contest.

Entry to our competition is free as part your visit to the grotto.

We will provide Christmas-themed props to take a picture that will then appear in a supplement on December 9. The supplement will feature a voting form so everyone can choose their favourite entry.

The winner will receive a trophy, cuddly toy, a canvas print of their picture, champagne and flowers for parents and vouchers for the Bon Accord Centre.

The competition features three age categories – 0-17 months, 18-35 months and 3 to 5 years 0 days.

Parents will have two opportunities to have their wee ones’ pictures taken – on Saturday November 16 and 23.

The winner will be revealed in the newspaper on Christmas Eve.