Santa’s grotto to support north-east charity

A children’s charity is hosting a Santa’s Grotto at an Aberdeen shopping centre.

The ARCHIE Foundation is holding its Santa’s Winter Wonderland for another year at Bon Accord Aberdeen.

The grotto can be found on the upper mall of the centre and each child visiting will get to meet Santa and his elves, have their photo taken and receive a gift.

Craig Stevenson, centre manager, said: “We are delighted to have Santa’s Winter Wonderland back in the centre for another year and to support the ARCHIE Foundation while doing so.”

Jamie Smith, fundraising manager for ARCHIE, said: “It’s always a special experience for families when their little ones meet Santa.

“We hope that knowing the money they spend at the grotto will be helping local sick children will make it even more special.”

Tickets to the event cost £4.95 per child.