Santander confirm plans to shut Aberdeen branch

Santander has announced they are closing one of their branches in Aberdeen.

Their branch in Brechin will also close later this year.

The bank confirmed they will close close 140 branches in the UK, putting more than 1,200 jobs at risk, following a slump in the number of transactions it handles.

The banking giant confirmed Aberdeen’s George Street bank will shut on November 9.

And in Brechin, the David Street branch will close on May 9.

It is not known how many staff are affected in the north-east

The bank said it is consulting with unions and will seek to find alternative roles for 1,270 employees affected by the closures. It expects to redeploy about a third across the group.

Following the closures, Santander will retain a network of 614 branches with its customers also having the option to bank using the more than 11,000 Post Office branches across the UK.

The move comes as the number of transactions carried out at Santander branches fell by 23% over the past three years, while transactions online and on mobile phones have soared by 99%.