Santa visits patients at Aberdeen cancer unit

Cancer patients at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary got a very festive surprise as Santa took time out his busy schedule to spread Christmas cheer.

The jolly red fellow was in a cheerful mood as he handed out presents to all those in the Anchor unit.

An annual event organised by the Friends of Anchor, the aim is to give out gifts to those who need them most.

As Santa completed his rounds yesterday, entertained patients were already digging into their presents.

Violet Gardiner, 90, better known as Bunty from Portsoy, received a book and said she was delighted to see the North Pole resident bearing gifts.

She added: “I’ve never been here before so I didn’t know what went on here.

“I’m flabbergasted to receive a present and it’s wonderful and exceptionally good that people are giving their time to come and do this.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Margaret McLean, 83, from Rothes, had only arrived at the unit on Monday and had already been cheered up by the special visitor.

She said: “It was lovely seeing Santa, it really made my day. He was a very nice fellow, as was the present.

“It has really made my day, it is smashing and gets me in the festive mood and ready to go home.”

More than 400 gifts were handed out at the unit, with all the presents funded thanks to a concert held by King’s Community Church.

Santa Claus and his elves spent more than an hour visiting patients and their families on the ward, and made sure no one missed out on a present.

Friends of Anchor founder and committee chairman James Milne took on the role of Santa, and has donned the suit for as long as he can remember to spread festive cheer.

He described the reaction of the people he meets every Christmas as the reason he continues to dress up annually.

He said: “It’s been 22 years since we started Friends of Anchor but I’m not sure how many years I have been Santa for.

“There is a terrific team at Friends of Anchor who carry out important work all year round.

“I wouldn’t say I look forward to this, as in some ways it is a sad place to come into, but it livens the people here.

“I’m always amazed at how many people want to get a photograph with me and how much they love seeing Santa.

“It’s a great pleasure to do it, although it’s not an easy thing to do.”