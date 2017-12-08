Santa visits animals at SSPCA rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire

Santa Claus has taken time out of his packed December schedule to visit the animals at the SSPCA’s rehoming centre.

Mr Claus dropped in to spend a few moments with some of the pets that will be spending their first Christmas at the centre in Drumoak.

Although the charity has rehomed more than 560 animals this year – including horses, ferrets and fish – many, sadly, will be spend the festive period in the care of the charity.

Aberdeen Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre manager Graeme Innes said: “The animals (and staff) had a jolly time when Santa came to visit!

“If anyone would like to donate a gift for an animal in our care this Christmas we ask that they take a look at our Amazon Wishlist first to check what we need at this time of year.

“Alternatively, we have a variety of different items for sale at our centre, such as collars and leads, dog and cat toys and bowls.

“The Scottish SPCA receives no government or lottery funding and we rely on the kindness and generosity of locals to continue our work rescuing and rehoming animals in Scotland each year.”

Donations can be sent via the charity’s Amazon Wishlist: http://amzn.eu/hIUyIGF or handed in to the charity’s Drumoak centre at Drumoak, Banchory AB31 5AJ.