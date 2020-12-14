Santa Claus pays special visit to Aberdeen schools

Pupils at two city primary schools welcomed a very special guest in the final weeks of term before Christmas.

Each year, Santa Claus visits Glashieburn and Forehill primary schools in Bridge of Don, handing out gifts to youngsters.

But due to Covid-19, many of the youngsters feared the jolly North Pole resident would be unable to come to the schools as normal.

However, Santa did make it to Bridge of Don, reassuring youngsters he does have a plan to cope with the pandemic.

As well as presents, he delivered an important message about stopping coronavirus.

Talking to children through windows from the playground, he showed the youngsters the importance of wearing face coverings and sanitising their hands.

After visiting the schools, Santa said: “I thought this Christmas might end up being a write-off because I couldn’t see a way I would be able to visit the children as I normally would.

“I came up with the idea of doing it from the playground with a face mask, hand gel and everything like that – and it couldn’t have gone better. The pupils were all so pleased.

“It was absolutely magic to see them so happy, and I was even able to hand over a few presents for the staff to give out.

“There will be kids out there who are worried that Santa might not make it this year. But hopefully, I have managed to show them he has a plan B.”

Santa was hailed by teachers at both schools for his efforts in making it ahead of Christmas.

Lisa Mitchell, headteacher at Forehill School, said: “The children have been so resilient and adapted to so many changes at school that we wanted to do what we could to still capture the magic of Christmas.

“We are so lucky to have him as part of our community and when he got in touch to offer his Santa services we were quick to take him up on it. The children just loved seeing Santa and were delighted that he left a present for them with his elf!”

Glashieburn head Emma McDonald said: “We want to say a big thank you to Santa for visiting us through the windows. The children were absolutely delighted.

“Santa took time to reassure the children that he will still be delivering presents on December 25, following all Covid rules to make sure that he keeps himself, Rudolph and the elves safe.

“Santa has worked closely with our PTA to spread a little magic in the run-up to Christmas.”