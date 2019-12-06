Santa to visit north-east RNLI crew

A north-east lifeboat crew will welcome a special guest tomorrow.
RNLI Fraserburgh is encouraging people to head to Fraserburgh Harbour and welcome Santa Claus as he arrives aboard a lifeboat.
The event will take place from 10.00am.
Santa will be landed at the lifeboat berth where he will step ashore to board his sleigh to then head through the town to his Grotto at Cheers Cafe Bar & Tavern Fraserburgh.
He will be in his Grotto until 3.30pm.
