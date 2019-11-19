Santa to visit north-east RNLI crew

A north-east lifeboat crew will welcome a special guest this Christmas.

RNLI Fraserburgh is encouraging people to come along and welcome Santa Claus as he arrives at Fraserburgh Harbour aboard a lifeboat on December 7.

The event will take place from 10.30am.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He will then take part in a parade in the town centre led by Fraserburgh RBL Pipe Band.

The station will also host a Boxing Day swim in aid of the SOS Sink or Swim appeal, which aims to teach people about safety in the water.

Anyone interested should contact fraserburgh@rnli.org.uk