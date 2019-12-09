Santa to visit Aberdeen community tonight

Santa will be out and about on the streets of an Aberdeen community tonight.

Father Christmas and his team will be on the streets of Dyce tonight.

Santa and his sleigh will be joined by the team from Rotary Club of Dyce visiting the Pitmedden and McIntosh developments, before heading to Berrywell and the surrounding streets.

If he has time he will be also visiting Ardlair and Corrennie areas.

And on Wednesday, he’ll be back in the area, visiting the Stoneywood development.

For more details, visit the Rotary Club of Dyce Aberdeen on Facebook.