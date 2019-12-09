Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Santa to visit Aberdeen community tonight

by Callum Main
09/12/2019, 3:08 pm Updated: 09/12/2019, 3:08 pm
The Rotary Club of Dyce will be out with Santa tonight
The Rotary Club of Dyce will be out with Santa tonight
Send us a story

Santa will be out and about on the streets of an Aberdeen community tonight.

Father Christmas and his team will be on the streets of Dyce tonight.

Santa and his sleigh will be joined by the team from Rotary Club of Dyce visiting the Pitmedden and McIntosh developments, before heading to Berrywell and the surrounding streets.

If he has time he will be also visiting Ardlair and Corrennie areas.

And on Wednesday, he’ll be back in the area, visiting the Stoneywood development.

For more details, visit the Rotary Club of Dyce Aberdeen on Facebook.

Breaking